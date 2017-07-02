Watch Roseanne Barr Go Nuts Over NJPW Star Kenny Omega

It’s hard to argue with anyone who says that Kenny Omega is the best professional wrestler in the world right now. Omega went from smoochin’ cuties and wrestling blow up dolls to wrestling six-star matches as one of the biggest stars New Japan Pro Wrestling has to offer. I mean, personally I think his matches with Yoshihiko deserved six stars, but I digress.

As he gears up for the first G1 Special on American shores, Omega is no doubt one of the biggest draws this weekend in Long Beach. He’s so beloved, in fact, that the most unlikely of fans are tweeting his praises. Case in point: