Watch Roseanne Barr Go Nuts Over NJPW Star Kenny Omega

07.02.17 7 mins ago

It’s hard to argue with anyone who says that Kenny Omega is the best professional wrestler in the world right now. Omega went from smoochin’ cuties and wrestling blow up dolls to wrestling six-star matches as one of the biggest stars New Japan Pro Wrestling has to offer. I mean, personally I think his matches with Yoshihiko deserved six stars, but I digress.

As he gears up for the first G1 Special on American shores, Omega is no doubt one of the biggest draws this weekend in Long Beach. He’s so beloved, in fact, that the most unlikely of fans are tweeting his praises. Case in point:

Around The Web

TAGSKENNY OMEGANEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWRoseanneROSEANNE BARR

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 3 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 4 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP