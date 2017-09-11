Rowdy Roddy Piper Reportedly Risked His Life For That Dumb Alcatraz Vignette

#Rowdy Roddy Piper
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.11.17 2 Comments

WWE Network

If you’re a fan of our Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro column, you recognize that header image. It’s from the infamous “Rowdy Roddy Piper in Alcatraz” vignettes, in which Piper locked himself in an abandoned prison to prepare for Hollywood Hulk Hogan, got weirdly sexual with a pole on a boat and then lost and got his ass kicked.

If it’s still not ringing a bell,

WWE Network

On an episode of Neal Pruitt’s Secrets of WCW Nitro, a podcast I should’ve been a guest on six months before it debuted, the former WCW producer talked about the Piper in Alcatraz segments and revealed a surprising fact about the mast-humping: Hot Rod almost died doing it.

From the podcast, with a transcription hat-tip to 411:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rowdy Roddy Piper
TAGSALCATRAZRODDY PIPERROWDY RODDY PIPERWCW

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP