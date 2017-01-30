Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moments

See The Shocking Ending To The WWE Universal Championship Match At Royal Rumble

#WWE
01.29.17 11 mins ago

WWE Network

The feud between WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and challenger Roman Reigns has been a staple of WWE programming for the past few months. But tonight, the two clashed for what is hopefully the last time, meeting at the Royal Rumble in a no-disqualification match with the added stipulation of Owens’ running buddy Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

The match was full of innovative spots, including Kevin Owens breaking out a Stone Cold by-god Stunner on Reigns, only earning him a two-count.

Owens also took a nasty fall through a pyramid of steel chairs, courtesy of Reigns:

In the end, Jericho ended up not being much of a factor in the match’s finish after all, when the monster Braun Strowman came down to ringside and decimated Reigns, first attempting to chokeslam him through an announce table and then sending him through a table propped up in the ring via running powerslam. Owens, who had been powerbombed through an announce table by Reigns only minutes earlier, rolled in to make the pin, retaining the Universal Championship.

Owens will find out who his potential WrestleMania opponent may be later tonight when the Royal Rumble match itself wraps up. However, it looks like Roman and Strowman may be on a collision course for a Mania match of their own.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCHRIS JERICHOKEVIN OWENSROMAN REIGNSWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2017

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP