Rusev Has A Bone To Pick With Shane McMahon’s ‘WWE 2K18’ Rating

Senior Editor, Sports
11.25.17

YouTube

There are few (if any) current WWE Superstars more entertaining or endearing than Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute entertains us on the regular on WWE television, whether it be via his weekly celebrations of Rusev Day on Smackdown Live, or via his constantly being befuddled by his wife Lana on Total Divas.

Some of the most entertaining Rusev moments of the past couple of years have centered on the WWE 2K series. This year, his unboxing video for the special edition of 2K18 sent to him by his good friend John Cena was maybe the most brilliant moment a Superstar has had on social media … maybe ever. And last year, he griped at length about Sami Zayn receiving a higher rating than him in 2K17.

This year, Rusev is at it again. During a bit of playing the game with SPORF, which we think is the puppet cat from “Too Many Cooks,” Rusev again took umbrage with his rating … because it’s the same as Shane McMahon’s. He’s got a legitimate point here! (He’s also still upset about Sami Zayn, for the record.)

Around The Web

TAGSRUSEVSHANE MCMAHONWWE 2K18

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP