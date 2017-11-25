Rusev Has A Bone To Pick With Shane McMahon’s ‘WWE 2K18’ Rating

YouTube

There are few (if any) current WWE Superstars more entertaining or endearing than Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute entertains us on the regular on WWE television, whether it be via his weekly celebrations of Rusev Day on Smackdown Live, or via his constantly being befuddled by his wife Lana on Total Divas.

Some of the most entertaining Rusev moments of the past couple of years have centered on the WWE 2K series. This year, his unboxing video for the special edition of 2K18 sent to him by his good friend John Cena was maybe the most brilliant moment a Superstar has had on social media … maybe ever. And last year, he griped at length about Sami Zayn receiving a higher rating than him in 2K17.

This year, Rusev is at it again. During a bit of playing the game with SPORF, which we think is the puppet cat from “Too Many Cooks,” Rusev again took umbrage with his rating … because it’s the same as Shane McMahon’s. He’s got a legitimate point here! (He’s also still upset about Sami Zayn, for the record.)