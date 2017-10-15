Rusev Had The Best ‘WWE 2K18’ Unboxing Video, And It’s Not Even Close

Instagram/Rusev

First and foremost, Rusev is a delight. If you follow him on social media, you probably already knew that, but in the off chance that you don’t, it’s important that we establish this before we jump into the greatest unboxing video your eyes will ever see. Rusev rules.

WWE 2K18 released to the masses on October 13th. We’ve had our own special kind of fun with the game so far, but Rusev is the clear winner when it comes to WWE 2K18-related content. We’re OK giving him that honor.

“Your boy” Rusev got himself a special edition of WWE 2K18 from his “best friend” John Cena, who he has been close with “since day one.” It’s all uphill from there. (Thanks to an intrepid Redditor for providing a rip of this video.)