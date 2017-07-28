In the pantheon of professional wrestling — more than a century old and counting — fewer insults carry more weight than accusing one’s opponent of not possessing testicles. It’s a technique frequently used by WWE Superstar and walking meme John “Hit The Trumpets” Cena, who frequently takes a perverse pleasure in emasculating his opponents by informing them that, dear sir, you may think you possess a pair of testicles, but in fact, you do not, and occasionally they are actually residing in the purse, handbag or general possession of someone else in close proximity. In short: Them’s fightin’ words.

However, the tables have been turned on this, the darkest of days, by none other the man formerly known in WWE as Ryback and still known as Ryback on the independent circuit, as he was let go from WWE nearly one year ago. On the latest episode of his podcast, Conversations With The Big Guy, he once again shared his opinion on Cena. Spoiler: He’s not a fan.