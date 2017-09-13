Ryback Thinks Enzo Amore’s Move To 205 Live Might Be Another Punishment

#WWE
09.13.17 1 hour ago

Youtube

Ryback isn’t shy about voicing his opinion on his podcast. As a featured performer in WWE for most of the past decade, “The Big Guy” gives fans an insight into the inner workings of WWE. Sometimes he talks about things that he probably shouldn’t voice his opinion about, but the good thing about him is that he doesn’t care what people think. Ryback appears to be happy now that he’s out of WWE, so with no reason to hold back his opinions, he offers up his take on anything that happens.

One of the topics as of late that seems to be on everyone’s mind (or at least on their lips) is Enzo Amore. The guy seemingly just can’t stop getting into hot water backstage, and it’s been pretty clearly translating to how his character has been treated on television.

On recent episode of his podcast, Ryback talked about how Amore has moved from being a Raw regular to a featured performer on 205 Live. Ryback believes that Enzo was put on 205 Live as a punishment because it puts Enzo on the road five days a week, rather than four days, which was his schedule before moving to 205 Live on Tuesday nights.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSENZO AMORERYBACKWWEWWE 205 Live

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 day ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 6 days ago 16 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP