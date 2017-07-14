Ryback Claims He Nearly Wrestled Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 30

07.14.17

Ryback is one of those wrestlers from this past decade that came very close to being a top guy a few times and never made it to that level. Since leaving WWE officially in August 2016, Ryback has spoken openly about how grateful he was for his career in WWE, but also how frustrating it could be. His Conversations with the Big Guy podcast has provided plenty of insight into his mindset on a lot of different things in his wrestling and he’s revealed some interesting backstage stories too.

On a recent edition of his podcast, Ryback shared a story about how WWE thought about putting him in a match against the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 in New Orleans. Here’s a what he said and thanks to Wrestlezone for the quote:

