WWE Network

During Sunday night’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE fans apparently witnessed the end of what had previously been the last remaining good guy in professional wrestling. Everyone’s favorite Underdog from the Underground, Sami Zayn, came from seemingly out of nowhere to pull his eternal best friend and greatest enemy, Kevin Owens, out of harm’s way, resulting in grievous injury for Shane McMahon, who took the latest death-defying leap of his non-wrestling career.

On Tuesday, WWE advertised that Zayn would explain his actions on Smackdown Live. Was Zayn really a bad guy now? If so, what could have pushed him over the edge? Was it just a question of complicated male friendship with Owens?

WWE fans had to wait a bit to hear from Zayn, as he was nowhere to be seen for the first hour of the show on Tuesday. Owens opened the second hour, waxing poetic about the transcendent experience he had winning Hell in a Cell and banishing McMahon from Smackdown Live forever.

Owens welcomed everyone to the Kevin Owens show, and then introduced his “best friend and guardian angel” Sami Zayn.