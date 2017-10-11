Sami Zayn Explained Why He Seemingly Went To The Dark Side At Hell In A Cell

Senior Editor, Sports
10.10.17

WWE Network

During Sunday night’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, WWE fans apparently witnessed the end of what had previously been the last remaining good guy in professional wrestling. Everyone’s favorite Underdog from the Underground, Sami Zayn, came from seemingly out of nowhere to pull his eternal best friend and greatest enemy, Kevin Owens, out of harm’s way, resulting in grievous injury for Shane McMahon, who took the latest death-defying leap of his non-wrestling career.

On Tuesday, WWE advertised that Zayn would explain his actions on Smackdown Live. Was Zayn really a bad guy now? If so, what could have pushed him over the edge? Was it just a question of complicated male friendship with Owens?

WWE fans had to wait a bit to hear from Zayn, as he was nowhere to be seen for the first hour of the show on Tuesday. Owens opened the second hour, waxing poetic about the transcendent experience he had winning Hell in a Cell and banishing McMahon from Smackdown Live forever.

Owens welcomed everyone to the Kevin Owens show, and then introduced his “best friend and guardian angel” Sami Zayn.

Around The Web

TAGSKEVIN OWENSSAMI ZAYNSHANE MCMAHONSMACKDOWN LIVEWWE HELL IN A CELLWWE HELL IN A CELL 2017WWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP