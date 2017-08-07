Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are destined to do this forever.

Since Owens arrived in NXT in December of 2014 and smashed Zayn into the stage so he could jump the line and get a title match, the former best friends and tag team partners have been at each other’s throats. They follow each other around, popping up at the worst possible time to ruin everything, always. They’re pro wrestling Itchy and Scratchy.

That’s why it was so shocking (and wonderful) to see Owens make the save for Zayn at WWE’s live event in Montreal. Zayn was having the boots put to him, as it were, by Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers. WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson briefly tried to help, but couldn’t do anything. That brought out Owens, and the Montreal live crowd got to see their town’s pro wrestling pride and joy (respectively) be friendly and work together — beautifully, I might add — for the first time in almost three years. They even took out one of the poor Singh brothers with a combination Helluva Kick/Pop-up Powerbomb, which we’ll consider the descendant of the Assembly Line.

Sure, this was just a magical night in Montreal and doesn’t mean much long-term, but it embiggens the heart nonetheless. They need to come back around to being at least begrudging friends again on WWE TV. And then they can eventually hate each other again!