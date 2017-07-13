Sami Zayn Is Raising Money For A Cause That Is Very Close To His Heart

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.13.17 3 Comments

Vimeo

If you know anything at all about Sami Zayn, you know that he’s pro wrestling’s purest good guy, both in and out of the ring. He’s not afraid to publicly wear his heart on his sleeve, and he’s been outspoken about wanting to shatter stereotypes in pro wrestling. And when you want to think about shattering stereotypes, you can probably look to this wonderful ginger Canadian Syrian Muslim.

And now Sami has launched a new fundraiser that is very important to him, in part specifically because of his Syrian heritage. Zayn is partnering with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to fund a mobile medical unit in Syria. They are hoping to raise enough money to fund the unit for at least six months. But let’s let Sami tell you about it himself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSAMI ZAYNsyriaWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP