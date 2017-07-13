Sami Zayn Is Raising Money For A Cause That Is Very Close To His Heart

Vimeo

If you know anything at all about Sami Zayn, you know that he’s pro wrestling’s purest good guy, both in and out of the ring. He’s not afraid to publicly wear his heart on his sleeve, and he’s been outspoken about wanting to shatter stereotypes in pro wrestling. And when you want to think about shattering stereotypes, you can probably look to this wonderful ginger Canadian Syrian Muslim.

And now Sami has launched a new fundraiser that is very important to him, in part specifically because of his Syrian heritage. Zayn is partnering with the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation to fund a mobile medical unit in Syria. They are hoping to raise enough money to fund the unit for at least six months. But let’s let Sami tell you about it himself.