Sami Zayn’s 2017 In WWE Was An Absolute Roller Coaster Ride

No one in WWE has had a ride quite like Sami Zayn did in 2017. From promising rising midcarder, to a general feeling of “everyone is annoyed by you,” to having his career on the line in a feud with a McMahon at Clash of Champions this past Sunday, Sami Zayn has had the weirdest, wildest trip in 2017. Let’s start at the beginning of the yellow brick road and skank our way to the present and how we got here.

The Royal Rumble – January 29th, 2017

Sami ended 2016 on a quasi-positive note by lasting 10 minutes in the ring with The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. Two days into 2017, he lost a Last Man Standing match with Strowman to end their feud. It wasn’t really fair to have a Last Man Standing match with only one man in the match (and one monster among him), but I digress.

Sami went on to defeat Seth Rollins on Raw for an opportunity to be in the Royal Rumble, and he was feeling pretty good about himself.

Sami Zayn enters the Rumble at No. 8, lasts a little over 47 minutes, and gets eliminated by The Undertaker. That’s good! Not great, but still pretty good. Getting a non-title win against United States Champion Chris Jericho the next night on Raw made it seem like Mr. Zayn is at least in somebody’s plans at this time.

RAW – February 13th, 2017

On this Monday night, Sami got the pin on Rusev, and made it seem as if the two Superstars are on separate trajectories in the company. To be honest, there is a whole other article waiting to be written about the year Rusev has had, but I’m not remotely the most qualified member of the UPROXX staff to tackle that subject.

Samoa Joe’s music hit following the match against Rusev, Joe blindsides Zayn, and we’re on our way in an important feud with the new baddest man in the company. The next week, Sami is in a match against Fight Forever Frenemy Kevin Owens, and Joe strikes again. This is great!

You’ve got three of the best working, most beloved Ring of Honor guys in history working the premier show in WWE together. Sit back, crack the champagne and let these dudes make you money. Everything’s coming up roses in the early part of the New Year for Mr. Zayn. Yessiree. The sky is the limit!