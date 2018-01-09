Samoa Joe Reportedly Suffered A ‘Legitimate’ Injury On Raw

Concerning news from WWE this afternoon as it looks like Samoa Joe may have injured himself on Raw. PWInsider explained that while they’re “uncertain of the nature of the injury at this time,” they’ve reportedly confirmed with sources that this isn’t a work, and that Joe is “legitimately” injured.
The injury was originally revealed by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in a tweet announcing that Joe had won the fan poll to name Bayley’s partner for the Mixed Match Challenge, but would be unable to compete. Elias will be walking into his spot.
Joe got a quick win over Rhyno on Monday’s Raw. While there’s not an obvious injury evident during the match, you never know what can go wrong. Watch the match highlight below:
Hopefully this is a work. Its a real slippery slope if wwe sources start confirming work injuries as legit because eventually they wont be believed or asked. After typing that i think its possible thats what they want
Took them wa-ay too long to get Joe a voice acting gig.
WWE’s own King Kong as Predaking? Good casting.
Yessss! Hopefully the decepticons win a lot of Pyrrhic victories!
Probably did it to himself to avoid being associated with Bayley