Samoa Joe Reportedly Suffered A ‘Legitimate’ Injury On Raw

Concerning news from WWE this afternoon as it looks like Samoa Joe may have injured himself on Raw. PWInsider explained that while they’re “uncertain of the nature of the injury at this time,” they’ve reportedly confirmed with sources that this isn’t a work, and that Joe is “legitimately” injured.

The injury was originally revealed by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in a tweet announcing that Joe had won the fan poll to name Bayley’s partner for the Mixed Match Challenge, but would be unable to compete. Elias will be walking into his spot.

Thank you all for voting for @itsBayleyWWE partner in #WWEMMC, but due to an injury suffered on #Raw @SamoaJoe is unable to compete… — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 9, 2018

Joe got a quick win over Rhyno on Monday’s Raw. While there’s not an obvious injury evident during the match, you never know what can go wrong. Watch the match highlight below: