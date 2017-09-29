Samoa Joe Is Close To Returning To A WWE Ring Following Two Surgeries

It’s been an interesting 2017 for Samoa Joe to say the least. Positive: He was called up back in January. Negative: He re-injured Seth Rollins’ knee the exact same night. Negative: He was left off the WrestleMania card completely.

Positive: He was in two straight main-event Universal Championship matches this summer, including at SummerSlam, and he even made a fan out of Brock Lesnar. Negative: He tore the meniscus in his knee the week after that SummerSlam main event, requiring surgery that put him on the shelf for 4-6 weeks.

However, things are looking up for Samoa Joe once more. In an interview with the U.K.’s Sky Sports, Joe says he expects to return to WWE within the next few weeks and is currently waiting on final clearance from WWE doctors to get back in the ring.