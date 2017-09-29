Samoa Joe Is Close To Returning To A WWE Ring Following Two Surgeries

#WWE
09.29.17 1 hour ago

It’s been an interesting 2017 for Samoa Joe to say the least. Positive: He was called up back in January. Negative: He re-injured Seth Rollins’ knee the exact same night. Negative: He was left off the WrestleMania card completely.

Positive: He was in two straight main-event Universal Championship matches this summer, including at SummerSlam, and he even made a fan out of Brock Lesnar. Negative: He tore the meniscus in his knee the week after that SummerSlam main event, requiring surgery that put him on the shelf for 4-6 weeks.

However, things are looking up for Samoa Joe once more. In an interview with the U.K.’s Sky Sports, Joe says he expects to return to WWE within the next few weeks and is currently waiting on final clearance from WWE doctors to get back in the ring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSinjuriesSAMOA JOEsurgeryWrestling injuriesWWE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP