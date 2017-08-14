Sasha Banks Got Turned Into A Zombie And Wreaked Havoc On WWE

#Zombies #Sasha Banks #WWE
08.14.17 19 mins ago

YouTube

Since the line’s original unveiling in 2016, Mattel’s “WWE Zombies” series has been one of the more unusual sets of WWE action figures. We’ve seen zombified versions of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Steve Austin and more, but never before have any of those designs come to life — that is, until horror special effects master Tom Savini came to Raw a few weeks back and transformed Sasha Banks from a Legit Boss into a Legit Undead. Savini, perhaps best known for creating Jason from the Friday The 13th film series, and his team do an incredible job morphing Banks into a zombie, who then goes on a nice midday stroll throughout backstage, trying to scare her fellow sports entertainers. (Unfortunately, most of her co-workers don’t flinch, although Enzo Amore’s elongated “eww” says more about him than any dirtsheet scoop has in the past month.)

Banks even performed her ring entrance as a zombie, complete with remixed theme (note her hand rings now say “ZOM” and “BIE” — nice touch, y’all):

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zombies#Sasha Banks#WWE
TAGSSASHA BANKStom saviniWWEZombies

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP