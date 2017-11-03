NXT’s Sawyer Fulton Has Been Released From WWE

It seems WWE isn’t done with its fall releases for this year. First came Emma, Summer Rae, and Darren Young last weekend. And now we learn of an NXT release, although it’s not of someone we’ve seen on TV lately. According to his Twitter account, WWE has let Sawyer Fulton go.

You may remember Fulton as the original big man of Sanity. The faction debuted in October 2016 as part of the Dusty Rhodes Classic, with a tag team match in which Fulton and Alexander Wolfe (and eventually Eric Young and Nikki Cross) beat the living hell out of Tye Dillinger, while his cowardly tag partner Bobby Roode fled the ring. It’s always weird to be reminded of how different wrestling storylines were just a year ago, right?

