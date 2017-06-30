Scott Steiner Always Has Time To Trash-Talk The People He Hates In Real Life

#TNA
06.30.17 1 hour ago

YouTube

Scott Steiner is fundamentally one of the most entertaining people in the history of professional wrestling. Granted, the “entertaining” part hasn’t always been for “pro wrestling” reasons. But the fact remains! Pretty much any time the guy opens his mouth (especially when it isn’t on television) you should probably hang out and see what he’s about to say. That’s just some simple math.

I regret to be pleased to inform you that Scott Steiner is at it again. This week, Big Poppa Pump was on a media conference call that was touted as being UNCUT and UNCENSORED, because that’s just a disclaimer Steiner should probably wear as a T-shirt at all times. He made sure to run down everyone he hated in pro wrestling, including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Dixie Carter, and Hulk Hogan.

Here are just some highlights (via Wrestling Inc.)

