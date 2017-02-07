There’s Finally Good News Regarding Seth Rollins’ Injury And Wrestlemania

Senior Editor, Sports
02.07.17 3 Comments

WWE had been advertising that Monday night’s episode of Raw would provide us with an update on Seth Rollins’ condition following his injury last week, but all we got was a picture of one of his tweets and a passing mention that he had suffered an MCL tear. That wasn’t very heartening to fans that are holding their breath because Rollins might miss WrestleMania for a second straight year, but apparently in this case, no news might be good news.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez’s Monday edition of Wrestling Observer Radio brought us some extremely good news about Rollins’ injury. Let’s hear it from the mouth of “Dynamite” Dave Meltzer himself!

“Seth is considered good for WrestleMania. So Triple H [vs.] Seth is on, that’s what they’re working towards. Maybe that’s why they didn’t tip their hand [with a Rollins update on Raw], but they are going with the idea that that match is still on, and that he will be ready for WrestleMania.”

[collective wrestling community exhale]

Obviously, this is just one report, and there’s a long way to go before WrestleMania, but that “long way to go” part might end up being the key to Rollins being ready to go in Orlando on April 2. We’re choosing to hold onto this news with both hands and never let go. Seth Stinkin’ Rollins vs. Triple H: The Final Chapter? might actually happen. Thank goodness.

TAGSSETH ROLLINSTRIPLE HWRESTLEMANIA 33Wrestling injuries
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP