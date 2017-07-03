Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We knew that WWE Studios was working together with Gene Simmons to make a movie that stars both Seth Rollins AND Wesley Snipes. We knew that it would be distributed by the parent company of the Power Rangers. So in retrospect, we probably should have been prepared for how incredibly weird it would be. Well … we weren’t!

As you can see in the trailer above, which I have watched several times and read the Wikipedia synopsis for and still only have a very vague understanding of what is happening, Snipes is the leader of a group of highly trained military types who apparently love really goofy helmets.

At this point … look, here’s the Wikipedia synopsis.

A team of trained operatives find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is suddenly shut down. There, they begin to experience strange and horrific phenomena.

So they go in to investigate weird goings-on with this AI-controlled prison-slash-military compound, and it looks like the editors of this trailer are sort of trying to take pains not to accidentally tip their hand and give anything away, so it’s perhaps a little more confusing than it needs to be. And not just because Anne Heche and Seth Rollins are hanging out.

My deep, abiding hope for this film is that it ends up being a sci-fi horror situation with some supernatural stuff going down, and that it turns out Seth Rollins is in what amounts to “Event Horizon in a prison.” Please, god, let this be an Event Horizon situation.