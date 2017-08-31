Over the weekend, former Lucha Underground Champion Sexy Star became the talk of the wrestling world when she appeared to intentionally injure one of her opponents, Rosemary, during the finish of the Reina de Reinas Championship match at AAA TripleMania XXV. The outcry from fans, wrestlers and even several of Sexy’s co-workers and peers has ranged from, “that was the most unprofessional thing I’ve ever seen,” to, “Sexy Star should be barred from wrestling forever.” A lot people viewed the moment as Sexy sinking her entire decade-plus wrestling career with a single armbar.
Sexy Star popped up on the Mexican reality show Bailadísimo to issue her first public statement since the incident, and … it’s a doozy. It might be the least apologetic apology you’ve ever read. Her point seems to be, “bad things have ALSO happened to me, what about that?” And we’re all standing here like, “you tried to break a lady’s arm on purpose while she was trusting you not to do that, and she wasn’t even the one that pissed you off.”
Here’s the statement in full (thanks to a translation from Fightful)
These past days have been very difficult for me. On Saturday, I had a championship match and it was rough. I think everything just got out of hand. I don’t know, it’s a situation that, right now, I’m still a bit confused about. I want to remain silent for the time being and when the time comes, I will touch upon this topic.
Men and women want to end me, retire me from the sport. I’m here like I said from the beginning and I won’t stop representing all the women that have been mistreated and abused physically and psychologically.
I have to be stronger. At one time, I went through depression and I managed to get out of that predicament and I will get out of this one as well.
I was doing what I felt needed to be done, what people deserve and that is to fight tooth and nail to the end. That’s what happened and I made her surrender. It seems that [Rosemary] is injured. I just don’t know. That’s the only thing I can say.
There are probably other things you can say.
Here’s the video of the clip.
“I won’t stop representing all the women that have been mistreated and abused physically and psychologically.”
You literally mistreated and abused a woman physically.
The only thing missing from that statement is, “so what had happened was……..”
I really hope she pulls through, she’s been through so much…
Context is everything – not defending SS but that translated statement isn’t a good representation of what she said on the show (which was basically a non-statement)
This definitely feels like one of those things that are lost in translation. Any native speaking spanish folks that can vouche for whats written above? I just can’t believe anyone would say something so idiotic.
You know, if the city of Houston had asked her not to injury Rosemary she wouldn’t have.
“I was doing what I felt needed to be done”
WHAT THE FUCK
“So, what’re the chances Lucha Underground kills off Sexy Star in an off-season comic book?”
Note: Sexy Star died on the way back to her home planet
@duto – she basically danced around the questions and didn’t directly address putting Rosemary in the armbar at all.
She’s basically saying at the end that Rosemary is faking the injury. “It seems that Rosemary is injured. I just don’t know.” Oh boy…well that’s not taking responsibility.
There is no remorse here, this is no apology…
“I won’t stop representing all the women that have been mistreated and abused physically and psychologically.”
Sexy Star: Representing!
Inigo Montoya: You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.