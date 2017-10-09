Shane McMahon May Have Sustained A Multitude Of Injuries At Hell In A Cell

#WWE
10.09.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

WWE Network

For only the second time in 2017, Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon climbed through the ropes for a match inside a WWE ring at Hell In A Cell last night — and in case the name of the pay-per-view didn’t tip you off, McMahon was one half of the main event, which took place inside Satan’s structure. Just like the last time Shane-O-Mac stepped inside Hell In A Cell, the match ended up outside the cell, and more importantly, McMahon ended jumping off the whole dang thing.

Last year, he tried to murder the Undertaker, who moved at the last second, letting Shane smash into an announce table that was braced with an airbag. Last night, however, he tried to murder Kevin Owens, who was pulled off the table at the last second by Sami Zayn, letting Shane smash into an announce table that definitely did not look to be braced with an airbag. Here, watch:

WWE Network

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSHELL IN A CELLSHANE MCMAHONWWE

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP