Every Possible Angle Of Shane McMahon’s Death-Defying Leap at Hell In A Cell

10.09.17 42 mins ago

By now you’ve watched Shane McMahon jumping off the cage at last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell. You probably watched it on the Network last night, and most likely you’ve seen it online at least once today. Shane’s done this kind of thing before of course, but the added drama of a brawl with Kevin Owens atop the cell, as well as the surprise appearance of Sami Zayn to save Owens from Shane’s jump, made this occasion by far the more exciting of the two.

But even if you’ve already watched the official WWE footage of the jump, there are some other angles worth checking out. In this age of smart phone videos, Shane’s leap was captured from all over Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. For example, here’s a video by Heel by Nature that puts two videos from very different angles side-by-side.

