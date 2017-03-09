WWE Network

“Is Shaq wrestling the Big Show at WrestleMania?” Everyone keeps asking him that. Even we asked him that.

As of now, there’s no clear word on whether or not NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will lace up a pair of giant sneakers and face the “World’s Largest Athlete” this April in Orlando at WWE’s biggest event of the year. If you’re wondering why people would think this at all, you’re not alone. But to understand Shaq’s connection to the pro wrestling world, you’ve got to go all the way back to 1994, when a young O’Neal, hype for the upcoming release of ‘Shaq Fu’ for the Sega Genesis, stepped into a World Championship Wrestling ring to present a giant glittery belt to his orangest and least racist friend.

Today we’re taking a look at Shaquille O’Neal’s surprisingly deep history in the world of pro graps, spanning three promotions over 20+ years.