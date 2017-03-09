Ranking The Greatest Dunks From Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal’s Greatest Pro Wrestling Moments, From Hulk Hogan To Andre The Giant

#Shaq #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.09.17

WWE Network

“Is Shaq wrestling the Big Show at WrestleMania?” Everyone keeps asking him that. Even we asked him that.

As of now, there’s no clear word on whether or not NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will lace up a pair of giant sneakers and face the “World’s Largest Athlete” this April in Orlando at WWE’s biggest event of the year. If you’re wondering why people would think this at all, you’re not alone. But to understand Shaq’s connection to the pro wrestling world, you’ve got to go all the way back to 1994, when a young O’Neal, hype for the upcoming release of ‘Shaq Fu’ for the Sega Genesis, stepped into a World Championship Wrestling ring to present a giant glittery belt to his orangest and least racist friend.

Today we’re taking a look at Shaquille O’Neal’s surprisingly deep history in the world of pro graps, spanning three promotions over 20+ years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq#WWE
TAGSBIG SHOWShaqShaquille O'NealWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP