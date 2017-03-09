Shaq Proved To The Big Show That He’s Got Abs Too

Getty Image

Shaquille O’Neal, a man with a longer history in pro wrestling than many actual pro wrestlers, may or may not wrestlethe Big Show at WrestleMania 33. The latest development is that the negotiations between Shaq and WWE are back on, but there have been more twists and turns in this story than a head-on collision between two semis carrying shipments of corkscrews.

Big Show has gone to the press SEVERAL times over the past two weeks, continually accusing Shaq of ducking him because Shaq is out of shape and (according to Show) tipping the scales at 440 pounds or more, while he is a slim and trim under-400 now. And of course, Big Show has been flaunting his totally mind-blowing abs pretty much any time he steps in a gym (which is very often these days).

Well, Shaq has apparently decided that enough is enough, and it’s time to show off his OWN abs. So he sent this video to TMZ:

WHO DOESN’T HAVE ABS NOW, BIG SHOW? (Spoiler: it’s me.) TMZ also got this pretty legendary quote from Shaq:

“Big Show is scared. He called me ‘fat.’ I am PHAT … Pretty Handsome And Tall.”

[rap battle audience gives polite applause]

Good job, guys. You’ve all got abs. Now please, please sign the contract for the match. Thanks in advance!