Shawn Michaels Is WWE's New Colonel Sanders, For Some Reason

Senior Editor, Sports
08.20.17

WWE Network

Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view was still just in the Kickoff Show stage when the WWE Network audience and live crowd were treated to one of the most wonderfully bizarre KFC commercials, possibly ever.

In keeping with the theme of the revolving door of new Colonels Sanders in KFC’s commercials (including that legendary fan favorite commercial where a Dolph Ziggler version of the Colonel battles the Miz in a chicken suit), WWE Superstars showed up to audition and brawl for the role of the Colonel.

