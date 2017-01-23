Shawn Michaels Delivered Some Sweet Chin Music While Promoting His New Movie

01.23.17 19 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Shawn Michaels recently popped up on WWE television again, but it wasn’t to announce he would be wrestling AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. It was to … promote his new Christian comedy movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. Same difference, basically.

Anyway, Michaels is still hard at work on promoting that movie, and last week, he was a special guest at Liberty University’s Convocation, which is touted as being “North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students.” He was there to talk about Gavin Stone as part of Liberty University’s big kickoff event for the new semester.

Of course, no pro wrestling appearance set up in a wrestling ring is allowed to go down without some semblance of shenanigans, Shawn Michaels took issue with the “Tech Twins” having pulled a prank on the students at a previous event. So HBK did what any of us would do to pranksters: he took a page out of the Young Bucks’ playbook and dished out a one-man superkick party on both hapless twins. He then expressed joyous surprise that he was able to deliver two superkicks at this stage of the game.

You can skip to about the 4:30 mark of the above video to see the fist superkick (the second follows about 30 seconds later), or you can enjoy these GIFs we have made for your enjoyment!

YouTube

YouTube

When Michaels is done promoting Gavin Stone, he’ll return to his new full-time gig, which is serving as a coach and talent evaluator at NXT. Hopefully none of the kids at Full Sail pull any pranks on anyone, or they’ve got a big, thigh-slapping kick headed their way.

TAGSSHAWN MICHAELSTHE YOUNG BUCKS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP