Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Shawn Michaels recently popped up on WWE television again, but it wasn’t to announce he would be wrestling AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. It was to … promote his new Christian comedy movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. Same difference, basically.

Anyway, Michaels is still hard at work on promoting that movie, and last week, he was a special guest at Liberty University’s Convocation, which is touted as being “North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students.” He was there to talk about Gavin Stone as part of Liberty University’s big kickoff event for the new semester.

Of course, no pro wrestling appearance set up in a wrestling ring is allowed to go down without some semblance of shenanigans, Shawn Michaels took issue with the “Tech Twins” having pulled a prank on the students at a previous event. So HBK did what any of us would do to pranksters: he took a page out of the Young Bucks’ playbook and dished out a one-man superkick party on both hapless twins. He then expressed joyous surprise that he was able to deliver two superkicks at this stage of the game.

You can skip to about the 4:30 mark of the above video to see the fist superkick (the second follows about 30 seconds later), or you can enjoy these GIFs we have made for your enjoyment!

YouTube

YouTube

When Michaels is done promoting Gavin Stone, he’ll return to his new full-time gig, which is serving as a coach and talent evaluator at NXT. Hopefully none of the kids at Full Sail pull any pranks on anyone, or they’ve got a big, thigh-slapping kick headed their way.