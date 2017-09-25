WWE’s Sheamus Has Taken His Love Of ‘Rick And Morty’ To The Next Level

If you’ve been on the internet at any point in the past couple of years, you’ve found it isn’t hard to run across people being extremely vocal about their love of and admiration for Rick and Morty. If you haven’t watched Rick and Morty yet … then what the heck is your problem, man? It’s pretty much the best.

One gentleman who agrees that Rick and Morty rules might just be the greatest show of all time might also be the biggest fan of the series. Literally! WWE’s Sheamus has long been a very outspoken superfan. He’s even hung out with series co-creator Justin Roiland on several occasions.

Thanks for the shoutout Sheamus! You're our boy dawg. RT "@RickandMorty. New fav. RT @Waleedbmo: @WWESheamus Favourite TV show?" — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2014

And Sheamus even got to record an alternate commentary track for the Rick and Morty season two home video release. Oh, and he also worked a Rick and Morty reference into an episode of WWE Raw. (h/t Reddit)