Shelton Benjamin Has Officially Been Cleared To Return To WWE

#WWE
03.30.17 38 mins ago

Back in August, WWE began airing promos on Smackdown Live advertising the return of Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin was primed and ready to come back to the company after a six-year absence, but, sadly, suffered a torn rotator cuff before he was able to debut for the brand. In November, Benjamin reiterated that he was committed to rehabbing his shoulder and making it back, but it would still be an estimated 4-6 month timeframe before he could return to action.

Now, a few days shy of WrestleMania 33, the 41-year old announced that he’s ready to make his official return after nine months of recovery:

The announcement has lead to many speculating that American Alpha’s inclusion in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal instead of a tag title match is to facilitate a match between those precious suplex babies and Benjamin with the ghost of Kurt Angle. However he ends up coming back, it will be nice to see him get an actual return, as he had to undergo surgery before he could even make it to WWE television. And if that rumor is true, Brock Lesnar’s gonna be ousted as the mayor of Suplex City. And if not, there’s still plenty of room for him on Team Blue.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSHELTON BENJAMINshoulder injurySMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWN
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP