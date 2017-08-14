Shinsuke Nakamura’s Theme Song Is Already Taking Over New York

#Summerslam #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
08.14.17

Somehow, SummerSlam is happening on Sunday. Like, this Sunday. Less than a week away. We’re all pretty excited about it here at With Spandex, or as excited as you can be about a show that’s probably going to be like seven hours long. By this point, SummerSlam is Brooklyn’s biggest block party, in just the third year as an NYC August staple. NXT is going to try to tear the house down on Saturday for the third straight year, and Superstars are already prepping their elaborate, quasi-WrestleMania entrances.

And Shinsuke Nakamura knows a thing or two about elaborate entrances. Regardless of how you feel about his time on the main WWE roster so far, there’s no denying that people go absolutely bonkers for his entrance, just like they did in NXT. At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II, Nakamura had what was probably his most popular and iconic entrance ever (in the United States), as violinist Lee England Jr. played Nakamura’s theme song live and the Barclays crowd went absolutely bonkers.

