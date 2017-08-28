WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura On Almost Joining UFC Over A Decade Ago

#MMA #Pro Wrestling #UFC #WWE
08.28.17 23 mins ago

Youtube

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, “King of Strong Style” and/or “The Artist” if you’re nasty Shinsuke Nakamura revealed the reason why he turned down a contract with UFC over a decade ago.

Nakamura — who has a 3-1 MMA record, which is a hell of a lot better than some people — says he was offered a contract with the company in 2005, but decided to stick with pro wres, and thinks he made the right call.

From the interview:

“Around 2005, UFC offered me a chance to fight for them. But, at that moment, I was under contract with NJPW and I decided to stay in pro-wrestling. It was a good opportunity, but I don’t regret my choice.

“You have to understand that I am 37-year old now. It has been a long time since my last proper MMA training and although I still train in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, it will take me at least one year to be ready for a proper fight. That is not something I want to do as I am happy in WWE.”

If you’ve never seen Nakamura fight outside of dropping Baron Corbin with a variety of Kinshasa, here’s footage of Nak’s MMA career on both sides of the decision. We’re sure he could’ve prospered anywhere he went, but pro wrestling (and at least half a dozen Wrestle Kingdom cards) thanks him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#Pro Wrestling#UFC#WWE
TAGSMMAPRO WRESTLINGSHINSUKE NAKAMURAUFCWWE

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP