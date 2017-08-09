Simon Gotch, former WWE Superstar, was best known as one-half of the Vaudevillains tag team with Aiden English. Remember when they won the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn two years ago? It was a great moment. You should watch it again. Anyway, the Vaudevillains went to the main roster after WrestleMania in 2016, and they didn’t do a whole lot there. Gotch also had some backstage problems, including a fight with Sin Cara, and after a year on the main roster, Gotch was released this past April. Was it because of his heat or WWE simply wanting English to be on his own? It’s probably a little bit of both. Gotch now wrestles as Simon Grimm on the indies.
Since his WWE release, Simon decided to do what a lot of wrestlers do post-WWE, a shoot interview. The folks at RF Video conducted a long interview with him and released a 12 minute trailer. Some of the most interest parts include current WWE heat magnet Enzo Amore, who seems to rub a lot of people the wrong way. Here’s Gotch talking about Enzo believing in himself. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcript.
I thought Enzo botched that spot mostly, but it did seem like Gotch was going to toss him out through the middle rope at first but ended up so low Enzo tried to slide and just wasnt quick enough to do it. I think Gotch has a lot to say and has really not proven much of himself. NXT is great and all but he is no ring master here. That was never the feeling I got watching him in the ring.