Simon Gotch, former WWE Superstar, was best known as one-half of the Vaudevillains tag team with Aiden English. Remember when they won the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn two years ago? It was a great moment. You should watch it again. Anyway, the Vaudevillains went to the main roster after WrestleMania in 2016, and they didn’t do a whole lot there. Gotch also had some backstage problems, including a fight with Sin Cara, and after a year on the main roster, Gotch was released this past April. Was it because of his heat or WWE simply wanting English to be on his own? It’s probably a little bit of both. Gotch now wrestles as Simon Grimm on the indies.

Since his WWE release, Simon decided to do what a lot of wrestlers do post-WWE, a shoot interview. The folks at RF Video conducted a long interview with him and released a 12 minute trailer. Some of the most interest parts include current WWE heat magnet Enzo Amore, who seems to rub a lot of people the wrong way. Here’s Gotch talking about Enzo believing in himself. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcript.