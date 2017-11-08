Sin Cara’s Latest Injury Wasn’t As Bad As Initially Feared

YouTube

Right as WWE’s latest European tour kicked off, word came in that Sin Cara had suffered another injury. The character of Sin Cara, it seems, just can’t stay healthy. Although by all accounts the man under the mask is one of the most stand-up dudes in pro wrestling, and just had a line of swank Reebok gear come out, there’s no denying that Sin Cara hasn’t had the best luck in the world.

I mean, I didn’t say that there’s some sort of a “Sin Cara Curse.” You must have heard that somewhere else. Or maybe your own brain inferred it. Who am I to say?

At any rate, when Sin Cara confirmed on Twitter that he had suffered a knee injury while wrestling a Triple Threat match against Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in Spain, we all sort of steeled ourselves for a prognosis that he’d be out of action for some time. After all, what would be more classically in keeping with what we know about Sin Cara than for him to be on the shelf indefinitely right after signing a new contract and getting one of the biggest pushes of his career? That photo of his injury certainly looked pretty gnarly.