Randy Orton has been on a one-man mission to absolutely end the lives of Jinder Mahal’s lackeys, the Singh Brothers, for a while now. He very nearly killed one of them a couple of pay-per-views ago, and now his inability to calculate for the weightlessness of the Singhs has finally come into play in an INTENTIONAL insane bump.

During the main event of Sunday night’s Battleground PPV, Randy Orton was embroiled in a Punjabi Prison match against Mahal (and the Singh Brothers) and was attempting to scale the outer cage (it’s a long story) to win yet another WWE Championship. But after one of the Singh Brothers proved small enough to fit THROUGH the openings in the fence, he met Orton at the top of the cage … and then this happened: