Wrestling Book Club: ‘Sisterhood Of The Squared Circle’ Is An Illuminating Read

12.19.17 43 mins ago

In Sisterhood of the Squared Circle: The History and Rise of Women’s Wrestling, authors Pat Laprade and Dan Murphy start from as far back as one can go with women’s wrestling. The reader is guided from the pre-1930’s era (carnivals, bearded women), and through the long stretch when Fabulous Moolah seemed to dominate every facet of the art form (for three decades).

From Luna to Lita to AJ Lee. From Trish Stratus to Shimmer. There’s pre-WTF Sexy Star, and pre-release Emma, and so, so much more — the book contains 400-plus pages of encyclopedic knowledge of women’s wrestling. The history of women’s wrestling in Japan, Mexico, Australia, and England all receive entries, along with over 100 individual wrestlers.

The breadth of information in this book is staggering, and is highly recommended for fans who haven’t allowed themselves the pleasure of dissecting the struggles and successes of women in the wrestling industry. There are long-form stories, quotes, and anecdotes you’ve never heard before.

