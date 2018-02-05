Watch The Rock Make An Impossible Leap In The Trailer For ‘Skyscraper’

Lots of notable commercials during this year’s Big Game™, but for a pro wrestling portal on an entertainment website, the closest thing we get to relevance is the debut of the trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s latest thriller Skyscraper. Where have your Super Bowl commercials been the past 20 years, WWE?

Sadly the film is not about The Rock doing battle with Dangerous Dan Spivey and Mean Mark Callous. The plot synopsis, via IMDB:

FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.

One Media uploaded the trailer for the trailer a few days ago, so if you can’t get enough of Dwayne Johnson explaining why things are going to go wrong, then having to punch everything in sight when it GOES wrong, this is the film for you.

The poster has already caused a heated debate about the projected parabola of The Rock’s jump, which (using science) suggests that the man’s going to wind up dead no matter what he does.

I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing. Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

Skyscraper swings into theaters (or whatever) on July 13.