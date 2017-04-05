Hey, Blue Team!
I absolutely loved this year’s WrestleMania and had a great time watching it from start to finish. It’s been a great week for WWE, and this week’s Smackdown Live continues that trend. Though not exactly as exciting as Raw, and not as eventful or surprising as I had hoped, it was still a very good show and featured three big main roster debuts: Tye Dillinger, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Shinsuke Nakamura’s violinist.
As good as the show was, I’m extremely disappointed that the tag team division has once again disappeared from Smackdown Live. I thought that since they didn’t make it onto the Mania card (other than participating in the Rob Gronkowski Battle Royal), they would have a featured match on this week’s Smackdown Live. But no. The only appearance of any tag team all night was The Usos showing up at the very end of Talking Smack to complain about the same thing I’m complaining about.
Other than that, it’s a good show and I guess begins a tradition of the Smackdown after WrestleMania being a thing. And now since it’s all I’ve been thinking about since Friday night’s Hall of Fame, here are the top five people/teams I’d like to see them bring Jim Cornette back to manage:
- The Revival
- Baron Corbin
- Bobby Roode
- Braun Strowman
- Sheamus and Cesaro
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for April 4th, 2017.
I’m still surprised Corbin didn’t take the IC strap on Sunday. It seemed like a no-brainer. I wonder if they switched it up when the match was bumped to the pre-show and decided to save the title match for the next branded PPV, when people would be actually watching.
I’m glad to see Eric Rowan back, but I’m ready for this feud to be over too. The Wrestlemania match killed it for me. I can’t imagine another PPV loss helping Bray at all and that’s pretty much where we’re headed. “House of Horrors” isn’t inspiring much confidence either. The last time we had something like this announced, it was the Ambrose Asylum, which was a slog with one memorable spot.
AJ’s the only guy I really, really don’t want to see go to Raw.
I really want to believe that Mania is the last of debt that WWE promised Orton and we can return to the hype days of Wyatt as champion.
Attn: Dunn/Silfies; Re: 10
Please use following camera template on all introductions for Superstar P10TD effective immediately: [streamable.com]
That AJ segment was gold. I’m surprised you didn’t mention the best part, which was him bucking at Shane and Shane FLINCHING. That was unreal. That was some god-level stuff right there.
We should still call them pay per views. Mainly because it’s established, but also because it’s still 100% accurate. Until they start giving the network out for free, you’re paying for those events.
Damn, that AJ segment is going to be similar to when Undertaker declared Smackdown his yard and then hung out at the neighbor’s barbecue for the last five months, right?
Please keep AJ on SDL! and bring over the Club
*** Roster Shakeup Challenge ***
From each brand, who gets traded…
– Predict 3 men (singles)
– Predict 2 women
– Predict 1 tag team
– Name a wrestler future endeavored in next 7 days (not Paige or Eva Marie)
– Tie Breaker: How many Superstars TOTAL switch brands?
1 point for each correct pick; most pts overall is proclaimed “Smartest Commenter at WithSpandex”
RAW to SDL:
Rollins
KO
Rusev
Sasha
Emma
Sheamus/Cesaro
SDL to RAW:
AJ Styles
Ambrose
Dolph Ziggler
Alexa Bliss
Mickie James
American Alpha
Fired: Tajiri
Tiebreaker: 14 superstars
LOL, can we use Simon Gotch as our Future Endeavored pick?
I couldn’t watch Smackdown last night. There was way too much between the Hall of Fame and RAW that by time Smackdown started I was tired of watching WWE. Just wondering if anyone else felt that?
LOL, can we use Simon Gotch as our Future Endeavored pick?
Errrm Mr Donaldson the violinist’s name is Lee England, Jr.
My fear is that the “House of Horrors” match is just going to be a greatest hits of Bray’s cheesiest antics. Spooky singing children! Lantern holograms! And now with maggot gifs!