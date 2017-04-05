WWE

Hey, Blue Team!

I absolutely loved this year’s WrestleMania and had a great time watching it from start to finish. It’s been a great week for WWE, and this week’s Smackdown Live continues that trend. Though not exactly as exciting as Raw, and not as eventful or surprising as I had hoped, it was still a very good show and featured three big main roster debuts: Tye Dillinger, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Shinsuke Nakamura’s violinist.

As good as the show was, I’m extremely disappointed that the tag team division has once again disappeared from Smackdown Live. I thought that since they didn’t make it onto the Mania card (other than participating in the Rob Gronkowski Battle Royal), they would have a featured match on this week’s Smackdown Live. But no. The only appearance of any tag team all night was The Usos showing up at the very end of Talking Smack to complain about the same thing I’m complaining about.

Other than that, it’s a good show and I guess begins a tradition of the Smackdown after WrestleMania being a thing. And now since it’s all I’ve been thinking about since Friday night’s Hall of Fame, here are the top five people/teams I’d like to see them bring Jim Cornette back to manage:

The Revival Baron Corbin Bobby Roode Braun Strowman Sheamus and Cesaro

We’re getting into that time of year where WWE is really fun and interesting for a while, so why not take a moment to give The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live a share on your favorite social media platform. While you’re at it, follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for April 4th, 2017.