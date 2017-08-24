WWE Smackdown Live Ratings Gloriously Surged To A Three-Month High

08.24.17 1 hour ago

It was a strong week for WWE viewership, with Raw doing their best ratings since the Superstar Shake-up show three months earlier and Smackdown followed that trend by doing their best numbers since April’s Superstar Shake-up week as well. A big reason for the rise is that Smackdown took place two days after SummerSlam. There was a lot of excitement in the air about NXT stars that could debut on the show and it actually happened when Bobby Roode showed up.

This week’s Smackdown on August 22 did 2.685 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily, which is a rise of six percent from the August 15 show. It was one of the best rated shows of the year and the highest number since they did 3.105 million viewers on the Superstar Shake-up show on April 11. According to the Wrestling Observer, the post SummerSlam Smackdown was up to 2.714 million last year, so this year is a bit down, but it’s not that much.

