Instagram

Snoop Dogg and the WWE have a fun relationship, he’s hosted Monday Night Raw before, he’s been in the front row for many events. The Doggfather has also walked his now also-famous cousin WWE Superstar Sasha Banks down the ring during her Wrestlemania 32 entrance in a Ric Flair-esque robe. Now Snoop can cross one more thing off the list, DJing the WWE 2K18 event with The Boss. Uproxx was in the building as well, taking in the sights and sounds along with the rest of the excited crowd.