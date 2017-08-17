The Southpaw Regional Wrestling Trailer For Season 2 Is Finally Here

YouTube/WWE

It’s finally here, the moment we’ve been waiting on for months. No, I’m not talking about Summerslam on Sunday. I’m talking about Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

Yes, it’s true. Season 2 of Southpaw Regional Wrestling will arrive Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Lance Catamaran and company are back to give us more drama, more shoddy camera work, more bad wigs, more incredible 80s wrestling outfits, and more great comedy. WWE dropped the 30 second trailer for Season 2 on Thursday afternoon and it looks like it’s going to be as incredible as the first season.

From the brief snippet you can see that John Cena is back heading up the announce desk as Lance Catamaran alongside Johnny Curtis’ Chet Chetterfield. Chris Jericho’s Clint Bobski returns as well along with some new faces. Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jason Jordan, and others all appear to be joining the cast this year, and we all can hope that we’ll get pop ins from Season 1 favorites like Chad 2 Badd, Tex Ferguson, and, my personal favorite, Rusev’s stunning transformation into an overall clad farmer, Big Bartholemew.

The new season will be released on Friday morning and they can’t get here soon enough. For all the complaints WWE fans can have about Raw, SmackDown, and PPV events, Southpaw Regional Wrestling remains one of their greatest achievements in recent years.