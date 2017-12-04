Stephen Amell Is Trying To Get The Entire Bullet Club On ‘Arrow’

Arrow star Stephen Amell’s relationship with WWE (and more specifically Cody Rhodes) is well documented. Rhodes is a huge fan of Arrow — both the TV show and the comics behind it — and over the course of the last few years, Rhodes has had the luxury of appearing in a couple of episodes of Arrow in a recurring role as a villain named Derek Sampson.

Rhodes and Amell’s relationship works both ways, with Amell, a big WWE fan, appearing on a few episodes of Raw before actually having a match with Rhodes at SummerSlam back in 2015. Amell teamed up with Neville to take on Rhodes, then Stardust, and Wade Barrett. While Amell wasn’t Shawn Michaels out there, he wasn’t terrible, and it was probably one of the better celebrity matchups WWE has ever booked.

Times have since changed. Amell is still starring in Arrow, but Rhodes left WWE, joined the Bullet Club, and is now exclusive to both Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. But don’t think that just because Rhodes isn’t associated with WWE anymore, that Amell isn’t interested in keeping Rhodes on Arrow. Amell loves Rhodes’ work, and is actively campaigning to get his new friends on the show, too.