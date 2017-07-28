Steve Austin Is Frustrated With WWE Not Using Shinsuke Nakamura Properly

07.28.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Steve Austin is one of the best wrestlers ever, and has transitioned to having one of the most influential wrestling podcasts today. On his Steve Austin Show podcast recently, Austin had his good friend Jim Ross (arguably the best announcer in wrestling history) on the show to talk about a number of wrestling topics.

Austin focused on Shinsuke Nakamura during the discussion and made it clear that he feels like Nakamura could be a bigger star in WWE. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes.

“You bring him over and he’s going 30-minute broadways with half the damn roster. Debuted down there in WrestleMania 32, NXT, with Sami Zayn, hell of a match. Hell of a match! A lot of credit to Sami Zayn and Shinsuke, but here’s ‘The King Of Strong Style’ and all-of-a-sudden, he comes in and he’s working Dolph [Ziggler] and it took him a long time to finish off Dolph for ‘The King Of Strong Style’. Do you understand where I’m going with this gimmick? That’s booking though. What is the plan? You’ve got this guy who’s one of those talents that just don’t come around every single day. He’s special. He comes in and you treat him like he’s another Joe Blow.”

