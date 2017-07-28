Youtube

Steve Austin is one of the best wrestlers ever, and has transitioned to having one of the most influential wrestling podcasts today. On his Steve Austin Show podcast recently, Austin had his good friend Jim Ross (arguably the best announcer in wrestling history) on the show to talk about a number of wrestling topics.

Austin focused on Shinsuke Nakamura during the discussion and made it clear that he feels like Nakamura could be a bigger star in WWE. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes.