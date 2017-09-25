Jason Elias for CMT

When you watch a reality show competition on television, there’s a certain level of, “I could do that,” to the events. Whether it’s some Real World cast members attached to bungee cords on up to the first obstacle or two on American Ninja Warrior, you think, “I might not be able to do the hard stuff, but I can do that.”

We got a chance to visit the Broken Skull Ranch ahead of season 5 of CMT’s Broken Skull Challenge, and let me be brutally honest: we wouldn’t be able to do ANY of it.

“This is a challenge show,” host and legendary WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin told us. “I don’t know if you can put this in the reality classification. I don’t. This is a challenge show. This is a competition show. The fact is there is a lot of reality here because the reality is you are going to win or you are going to lose. And you are going to go home or take on the Skullbuster. If you’re looking for a challenge, you’re going to find it here. I just call us a bad ass challenge show with a lot of reality.”

If you haven’t seen the show, Austin’s goal is to bring together the toughest men and women from around the world to compete in head-to-head physical challenges, with the winner moving on to tackle Austin’s personally designed obstacle course, the “Skullbuster.” If they can beat the course, they win a lot of money. If they can’t … well, they’re like everyone else, because that course is a mother.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One thing Austin wanted to make clear to the media there that afternoon is that while still physically looking like he’s been torn out of the WWF of 1997 and running an obstacle course covered in camo and skulls that kicks people’s asses, he’s just Steve Austin now, and the days of being Stone Cold are long behind him.