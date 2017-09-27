WWE.com

Steve Blackman was born nude on Sept. 28th, 1963 and then promptly put on comfy long black pants and picked up a kendo stick. Probably. He packed a decent amount of work in a short period of time for WWE (1997-2002), where he holds the record for most accumulated time holding the Hardcore Championship (172 days over 6 different reigns). The Silent Assassin won nearly 60 percent of his matches, according to Internet Wrestling Database.

It may not be enough of a legacy for that random opening slot that the WWE hands out in the Hall of Fame every year (The Koko B. Ware Tribute Position), but it’s enough to grab a birthday post from With Spandex. Let’s get Lethal.

The Beginning

Blackman debuted on Raw via guard-rail jump, which is usually a questionable angle for an unknown entity. It makes sense for Scott Hall or Eddie Guerrero switching promotions, but maybe not so much for Steve. As he was being escorted off the show by police officers, Jim Ross said he was spending the night in “the Hershey Hotel, so to speak,” which sounds like something gross and inappropriate Jerry Lawler would say, not good ole’ JR. Not the most iconic debut in history, to say the least.

WWE Network

His first pay-per-view match was at Survivor Series 1997 where he was a member of Team USA along with Goldust, Marc Mero (bookmarc Mero, we’ll be back), and Vader, who accompanied him down the aisle. That pair didn’t get along off-camera, as Blackman later told a story in a shoot video about wanting to beat Vader’s ass irl. The only thing that stopped him was that his contract said if he ever got into a fight that “they could send me home with only half of my guaranteed pay”.