Sting Has ‘No Complaints’ About His Final WWE Match

Back at Night of Champions in September of 2015, Sting made one of his few appearances in a WWE ring as he challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship in the main event. Thanks to an injury Sting suffered from a turnbuckle powerbomb, that bout ended up being the last match of his storied career.

Shortly after the match, Sting required a career-ending surgery to correct cervical spinal stenosis, and in 2016 he officially announced his retirement during his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. In the aftermath of Sting’s retirement (and a couple of other incidents), Rollins for a time was considered by some peers and fans to be an “unsafe” worker. That conversation went around and around, and a lot of people were unhappy about the way Sting’s career came to an end.

In a new interview with NBC Elmira, Sting talked about his final match, and he doesn’t appear to have any complains or regrets about how his career came to an end. And he certainly didn’t have anything bad to say about Rollins.