The Stone Cold Podcast Might Not Appear On WWE Network Again

WWE Network

If you’ve been longtime subscriber to WWE Network, you’re probably familiar with the live Network version of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s podcast. If you’ve watched several of them, you’ll know that depending on the guest, the shows have ranged from fascinating, to hilarious, to informative, to awkward, to Dean Ambrose. They’ve also been a key fixture of the Network (albeit sporadic) from nearly the very beginning.

Unfortunately, there’s a chance that WWE Network isn’t going to continue to produce these live podcasts with Austin any more. Austin probably isn’t sweating it, since his podcast is one of the biggest pieces of wrestling media in the world. We’ve known for a while now that WWE was trying to cut costs by paring back Network programming, and Austin’s podcast might end up not getting renewed as a result.