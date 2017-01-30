Steve Austin Thinks Kevin Owens’ Stunner Could Use Some Work

During the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday, Kevin Owens managed to retain his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, albeit with some timely help in the form of Braun “Beefneck Stompman” Strowman. Along the way, Owens busted out a new move (for him): a Stone Cold Stunner on Reigns, as you can see in the video above.

There was someone important watching him hit that Stunner, however: the originator of the move’s namesake (if not the move itself), “Stone Cold” Steve Austin himself. The Bionic Rattlesnake had to take to Twitter to let Owens know that his Stunner, in Stone Cold’s opinion, could use some serious work.

Damn. I guess I gotta teach @FightOwensFight how to do a GD Stone Cold Stunner. Put some stink on it, kid. @WWE #royalrumble — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 30, 2017

As usual, however, Owens was standing by with the absolute perfect response, which was both a lights-out rebuttal and 100 percent, perfectly in character.

I'm not hard to find… I'm the One with the @WWE Universal Title. https://t.co/D2QXj3hv4t — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017

… And visions of Owens vs. Austin matches that we’ll never, ever get to see flashed through the minds of every pro wrestling fan the world over. Maybe someday, WWE will (re-)sign Willie Mack, and he can be Austin’s Stunner proxy. Hell, that’s just as good, right?

… I mean no, no it’s not. But I’d enjoy it nonetheless. Anyway, let’s ignore all this bickering and just agree on one thing: that Yoshi Tonic from John Cena on Sunday night was possibly the best one in history. Don’t @ me, Gran Akuma.