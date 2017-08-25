WWE Network

Stone Cold Steve Austin has one of the most storied careers in WWE history, and that’s putting his accomplishments lightly. While some may quibble with his relatively short prime, the sheer amount of memorable moments he’s been a part of during the meat of the Attitude Era are unmatched.

If you were a wrestling fan in the 90’s, you can probably rattle off 10 incredible Stone Cold moments without breaking a sweat, but which ones did Stone Cold enjoy most? Sports Illustrated asked him exactly that.

WrestleMania 13 with Bret “The Hitman” Hart was one of my favorites of all time. I just remember laying there in a pool of blood and he had the sharpshooter on me. I was struggling to get out and just the feeling I was getting from that Chicago crowd. … I remember him finally breaking the sharpshooter off of me and I knew we accomplished the mission at hand, so that was a favorite moment.

If you’re a connoisseur of Steve Austin’s excellent podcast, you’re already familiar with his love for both Bret Hart, and the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Austin claims he always got the best reaction from WWE fans in Chicago, and that likely stems from his unforgettable match at WrestleMania 13 vs. Bret Hart. It was a match made in heaven, every pun intended.