



WWE

Survivor Series 2017 is practically here! We pretty much know what the teams look like, hope that new WWE Champion AJ Styles will pull a good match out of Brock Lesnar, and trust that Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle will do their best to hurt each other and themselves. Roman Reigns and John Cena are back, and we might even learn about another exciting return tonight on Raw.

And now we know for sure how long it’s going to take to watch all of it. The official WWE Network schedule is now visible on the site, and Survivor Series is going to be just as long as all the Big Four PPVs have been lately.

WWE

Yes, that’s a four-hour show starting at 7pm, preceded by a two-hour kickoff show starting at 5pm. No matches have been officially scheduled for the Kickoff, but it’s entirely likely that some will be made this week. After all, you can’t expect Renee Young to spend a full two hours pretending to enjoy the company of Jerry Lawler and some guy from the radio, no matter how flawless she is in these situations.

As you can see, the six hour Survivor Series experience is followed by a WWE 365 episode with no stated topic, but according to Cageside Seats, signs point to Kevin Owens being the focus. Which is interesting if true, because he’s not on the Survivor Series card, but many of us are expecting him and Sami Zayn to get up to some shenanigans. Not that they couldn’t lead into a documentary about someone who hasn’t shown up for the preceding six hours, but it would certainly be more tempting for casual fans if it highlighted somebody they just saw do something cool.